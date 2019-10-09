 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Infant Formula Milk Powder Market Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

Infant

Infant Formula Milk Powder Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Infant Formula Milk Powder market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Infant Formula Milk Powder market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Infant formula milk powder, also called infant formula milk powder, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from milk powder (mixed with water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act(FFDCA) defines infant formula as a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk.Milk Powder Formulated are also for adults or higher age group. This report covers formula milk powder.

Infant Formula Milk Powder market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Infant Formula Milk Powder market are: –

  • Mead Johnson
  • Nestle
  • Danone
  • Abbott
  • FrieslandCampina and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In global market, the consumption of formula milk powder increases from 2233 K MT in 2012 to 2656 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.43%. In 2016, the global formula milk powder market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 56.26% of global formula milk powder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.46% global consumption share.
  • Formula milk powder downstream is suit for 1-3 year old infants and adult (student, pregnant women, the elderly, etc.). National policy and media exposure may limit some brand development. Once a certain brand of milk powder has been exposed quality issues, it will receive a deadly sales impact. Therefore, it seems that formula milk powder market is always changing.
  • The worldwide market for Infant Formula Milk Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 35400 million US$ in 2024, from 27700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Infant Formula Milk Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Whole Milk Powder
  • Skimmed Milk Powder

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • 0-6 Months Baby
  • 6-12 Months Baby
  • 12-36 Months Baby
  • Adults

    Key Performing Regions in the Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

