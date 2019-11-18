Infantile Spasm Treatment Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Global “Infantile Spasm Treatment Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Infantile Spasm Treatment market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Infantile Spasm Treatment industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Infantile Spasm Treatment Market:

An infantile spasm (IS), also known as West Syndrome, is a specific type of seizure seen in an epilepsy syndrome of infancy and childhood. West Syndrome is characterized by infantile spasms, developmental regression, and a specific pattern on electroencephalography (EEG) testing called hypsarrhythmia (chaotic brain waves). The onset of infantile spasms is usually in the first year of life, typically between 4-8 months. The seizures primarily consist of a sudden bending forward of the body with stiffening of the arms and legs; some children arch their backs as they extend their arms and legs. The condition is usually observed in 2% of childhood epilepsies and 25% of epilepsies that start in the first year of life.

Hospital

Clinic

Other Infantile Spasm Treatment Market by Types:

