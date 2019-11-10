 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market 2024 Size, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Infantile Spasms Therapeutics

Global “Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Infantile Spasms Therapeutics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Mallinckrodt
  • H. Lundbeck
  • Insys Therapeutics
  • Orphelia Pharma
  • Valerion Therapeutics
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
  • Anavex Life Sciences
  • Retrophin
  • GW Pharmaceuticals

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Infantile Spasms Therapeutics industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market Types:

  • Oral
  • Injection

    Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic

    Finally, the Infantile Spasms Therapeutics market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Infantile Spasms Therapeutics market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global infantile spasms therapeutics market is growing at a slow pace. This is due to the increased availability of generic drugs and less approved therapies in the market and the less awareness of the disease and the available treatment options, especially in the low- and middle-income countries.
  • The classification of Infantile Spasms Therapeutics includes Oral, Injection. The proportion of Injection in 2016 is about 45%, and the proportion of Oral in 2016 is about 55%.
  • Based on application, the nitinol medical devices market is segmented into Hospital, Clinic and others. Clinic segment accounted for larger market share in terms of sales in 2016, Clinic segmented accounted for more than 45% of the market share in 2016.
  • United States is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 83% in 2016. Following United States, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 12.6% in 2016.
  • The US market is dominated by two approved products H.P. Acthar Gel (adrenocorticotropin hormone) and Sabril (vigabatrin). Sabril was the first drug to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2009 and H.P. Acthar Gel (adrenocorticotropin hormone) was approved for infantile spasms in 2010. Both have Orphan Drug Exclusivity (ODE) in the US.
  • In the future, the Infantile Spasms Therapeutics will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.
  • The worldwide market for Infantile Spasms Therapeutics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Infantile Spasms Therapeutics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 118

    1 Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Infantile Spasms Therapeutics by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

