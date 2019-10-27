 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market by Size, Cost Analysis, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application 2019

By Joann Wilson on October 27, 2019

Inferior

Global "Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market" report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters:

An inferior vena cava filter (IVC filter) is a type of vascular filter, a medical device that is implanted by interventional radiologists or vascular surgeons into the inferior vena cava to presumably prevent life-threatening pulmonary emboli (PEs). Nearly all patients with deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism who are unable to undergo anticoagulation receive an inferior vena cava filter?Retrievable IVC Filters are also placed in high-risk patients prior to elective surgery.

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Key Players:

  • Cordis
  • Bard
  • Cook Medical
  • Boston Scientific
  • B. Braun
  • Volcano
  • ALN

  • Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Types:

  • Permanent IVC Filters
  • Retrievable IVC Filters

    Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Applications:

  • Treatment VTE
  • Prevent PE
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • Currently, IVC Filters is a monopoly industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, etc. The sale of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters in USA is about 170 k units in 2015.
  • Cordis is the largest supplier of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. That is to say, Cordis sells more than 25 percent of the nations Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, far and away the biggest brand of its kind.
  • Production market share of Top 3 is nearly 69% in 2015.
  • There are two kinds of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, which are Permanent IVC Filters and Retrievable IVC Filters. Retrievable IVC Filters is wildly used in the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a sales market share nearly 64% in 2015.
  • Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is used in Treatment VTE, Prevent PE and others. Report data showed that 74.8% of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market demand in Treatment VTE application, 21% in Prevent PE application in 2015.
  • The global average price of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is in the decreasing trend, from 1344 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1311 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • Market competition is intense between giants. Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters industry.

    Number of Pages: 118

    1 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

