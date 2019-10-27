Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market by Size, Cost Analysis, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application 2019

About Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters:

An inferior vena cava filter (IVC filter) is a type of vascular filter, a medical device that is implanted by interventional radiologists or vascular surgeons into the inferior vena cava to presumably prevent life-threatening pulmonary emboli (PEs). Nearly all patients with deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism who are unable to undergo anticoagulation receive an inferior vena cava filter?Retrievable IVC Filters are also placed in high-risk patients prior to elective surgery.

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Key Players:

Cordis

Bard

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific

B. Braun

Volcano

ALN

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

Permanent IVC Filters

Retrievable IVC Filters Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Applications:

Treatment VTE

Prevent PE

Other Scope of the Report:

Currently, IVC Filters is a monopoly industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, etc. The sale of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters in USA is about 170 k units in 2015.

Cordis is the largest supplier of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. That is to say, Cordis sells more than 25 percent of the nations Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, far and away the biggest brand of its kind.

Production market share of Top 3 is nearly 69% in 2015.

There are two kinds of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, which are Permanent IVC Filters and Retrievable IVC Filters. Retrievable IVC Filters is wildly used in the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a sales market share nearly 64% in 2015.

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is used in Treatment VTE, Prevent PE and others. Report data showed that 74.8% of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market demand in Treatment VTE application, 21% in Prevent PE application in 2015.

The global average price of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is in the decreasing trend, from 1344 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1311 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market competition is intense between giants. Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.