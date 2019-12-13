 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

GlobalInferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters:

An inferior vena cava filter (IVC filter) is a type of vascular filter, a medical device that is implanted by interventional radiologists or vascular surgeons into the inferior vena cava to presumably prevent life-threatening pulmonary emboli (PEs). Nearly all patients with deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism who are unable to undergo anticoagulation receive an inferior vena cava filterãRetrievable IVC Filters are also placed in high-risk patients prior to elective surgery.

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Manufactures:

  • Cordis
  • Bard
  • Cook Medical
  • Boston Scientific
  • B. Braun
  • Volcano
  • ALN

    Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Types:

  • Permanent IVC Filters
  • Retrievable IVC Filters

    Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Applications:

  • Treatment VTE
  • Prevent PE
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Report:

  • Currently, IVC Filters is a monopoly industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, etc. The sale of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters in USA is about 170 k units in 2015.
  • Cordis is the largest supplier of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. That is to say, Cordis sells more than 25 percent of the nationâs Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, far and away the biggest brand of its kind.
  • Production market share of Top 3 is nearly 69% in 2015.
  • There are two kinds of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, which are Permanent IVC Filters and Retrievable IVC Filters. Retrievable IVC Filters is wildly used in the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a sales market share nearly 64% in 2015.
  • Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is used in Treatment VTE, Prevent PE and others. Report data showed that 74.8% of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market demand in Treatment VTE application, 21% in Prevent PE application in 2015.
  • The global average price of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is in the decreasing trend, from 1344 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1311 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • Market competition is intense between giants. Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 118

    1 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

