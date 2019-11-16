Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities And Forecast To 2023

The Information and Communications Technology Services in Education industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Information and Communications Technology Services in Education market to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the period 2019-2023.

There has been an increased demand for cloud computing in the education segment owing to the significant increase in technological advances in the global education market . School and universities are increasingly focusing on the use of cloud computing to measure the academic growth of students. Cloud services allow universities to cost-effectively upgrade communication and learning systems without huge capital investments in infrastructure. Thus, there has been a rapid increase in the adoption of cloud services among schools and universities. The increased adoption of cloud computing in schools and universities is expected to drive the demand for ICT services in the education sector, thereby driving the growth of the market . Ouranalysts have predicted that the information and communications technology services in education market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Information and Communications Technology Services in Education:

Adobe

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

Gaia Technologies