Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities And Forecast To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market” report provides in-depth information about Information and Communications Technology Services in Education industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Information and Communications Technology Services in Education industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Information and Communications Technology Services in Education market to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the period 2019-2023.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Information and Communications Technology Services in Education market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
There has been an increased demand for cloud computing in the education segment owing to the significant increase in technological advances in the global education market . School and universities are increasingly focusing on the use of cloud computing to measure the academic growth of students. Cloud services allow universities to cost-effectively upgrade communication and learning systems without huge capital investments in infrastructure. Thus, there has been a rapid increase in the adoption of cloud services among schools and universities. The increased adoption of cloud computing in schools and universities is expected to drive the demand for ICT services in the education sector, thereby driving the growth of the market . Ouranalysts have predicted that the information and communications technology services in education market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Information and Communications Technology Services in Education:
Market Dynamics:
Rising investments in developing ICT infrastructure
One of the most prominent factors that will likely drive the growth of the market is the significant increase in the number of investments by governments for developing ICT infrastructure across schools and colleges. Governments of developed and developing countries have significantly increased their ICT spending across schools and universities due to the rise in technological advances across the education sector and the growing competition among students.
Data privacy and security risks
Rising student data security and privacy issues associated with outsourced ICT services are major factors hindering the market growth. The threat of cybersecurity is also high in the market. The increasing adoption of security solutions in the industries. The low awareness of cybersecurity among students is another factor that contributes to increased security and data breaches.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the information and communications technology services in education market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Analysis:
information and communications technology services in the educationThe is fragmented. ThisThe research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of theTheâs competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Information and Communications Technology Services in Education market.
Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
Sections 4. MARKET SIZING
Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE
Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Sections 10. Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market Dynamics.
Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS
Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sections 15. APPENDIX
