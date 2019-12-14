Infrared Food Dryers Market:2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2025 Forecasts Research

Infrared food dryer involves a heat transfer by radiation between a hot element and a material at lower temperature that needs to be heated or dried. Thermal radiation is considered to be infrared in the electromagnetic spectrum between the end of the visible, 0,78 Âµm, and 1000 Âµm.

LEquip

Nesco

Hamilton Beach

Nyle Systems

OKAWARA MFG

Turatti Group

Kuroda Industries

BINDER Dehydration

Heinzen Manufacturing

Shandong HuaNuo

Jinan Yuehong

Boda Microwave

Regions Covered in the Infrared Food Dryers Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Vegetable

Meat

Fruit

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Continuous IR Type