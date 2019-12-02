Infrared Night-vision Scope Market 2019 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures and Forecast 2024

Global “Infrared Night-vision Scope Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Infrared Night-vision Scope Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Infrared Night-vision Scope:

Infrared night-vision scope (also known as active infrared night-vision scope) is optical electronic night vision equipment that uses photoelectric conversion technology to infrared searchlights illuminates the target, receiving the reflected infrared radiation to form an image. It is mainly used in military.

Infrared Night-vision Scope Market Manufactures:

Yukon Advanced Optics

Orpha

Bushnell

ATN

Armasight

Starlight

LUNA OPTICS

Firefield

Night Owl Optics

Apresys

Shenzhen Ronger

Yunnan Yunao

Bosma Major Classification:

Single Tube Infrared Night-vision Scope

Double Tube Infrared Night-vision Scope Major Applications:

Security

Outdoor Activities

Search and Rescue

Single Tube Infrared Night-vision Scope

Double Tube Infrared Night-vision Scope Major Applications:

Security

Outdoor Activities

Search and Rescue

Others The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Infrared Night-vision Scope industry has developed rapidly recent years, and the industry concentration is very high due to the high technology. The several global leaders are in Belarus, Germany, and USA. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 80% market share of global in 2014. The key players include Yukon Advanced Optics, Orpha, Bushnell, ATN, Armasight, Starlight, LUNA OPTICS, and others.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are tourism, hunting, exploration, and some military applications. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for Infrared Night-vision Scope will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Infrared Night-vision Scope is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Infrared Night-vision Scope industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Infrared Night-vision Scope is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.