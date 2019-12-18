 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Infrared Reflective Glazing Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Infrared Reflective Glazing

This Report provides information about Infrared Reflective Glazing Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About Infrared Reflective Glazing:

Infrared Reflective Glazing can reflect much of the infrared light and reduce the heat felt if strong sunlight is shining into cars and rooms. Infrared Reflective Glazing limits absorption of infrared radiation within the glass pane and reduce radiation heat losses of glazing. Infrared Reflective Glazing can improve fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse emissions.

Infrared Reflective Glazing Market Manufactures:

  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Eastman Chemical Co(Southwall)
  • Asahi Glass Co Ltd
  • Saint Gobain
  • Guardian Industries Corporation
  • Fuyao Group
  • Central Glass
  • Pittsburgh Glass Works
  • LLC
  • Xinyi Glass Holdings
  • Abrisa Technologies

    Infrared Reflective Glazing Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    Infrared Reflective Glazing Market Types:

  • Direct-Coat IRR Glazing
  • IRR Glazing with IR Film

    Infrared Reflective Glazing Market Applications:

  • Automobiles
  • Architecture
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Infrared Reflective Glazing Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of Infrared Reflective Glazing Market Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Infrared Reflective Glazing industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co (Southwall), Asahi Glass Co Ltd, Saint Gobain, Guardian Industries Corporation, Fuyao Group, Central Glass, Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC, Xinyi Glass Holdings, Abrisa Technologies. The sale revenue of Infrared Reflective Glazing is about 1254.84 million USD in 2015.
  • There are two kinds of Infrared Reflective Glazing, which are Direct-Coat IRR Glazing, IRR Glazing with IR Film. IRR Glazing with IR Film are wildly used in the Infrared Reflective Glazing, with a consumption market share nearly 79.82% in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Infrared Reflective Glazing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 2370 million US$ in 2024, from 1480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Infrared Reflective Glazing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Price 3480 USD for single user license   

