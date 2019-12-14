Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

About Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer:

A nebulizer changes medication from a liquid to a mist so that it can be more easily inhaled into the lungs. Nebulizers are particularly effective in delivering asthma medications to infants and small children and to anyone who has difficulty using an asthma inhaler.

Top Key Players of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market:

PARI GmbH

Omron

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Philips Respironics

Yuwell

Leyi

Folee

Medel S.p.A

Briggs Healthcare

3A Health Care

Trudell Medical International

Major Types covered in the Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market report are:

Pneumatic Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Mesh Nebulizers Major Applications covered in the Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market report are:

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Other Scope of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market:

The global average price of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer is in the decreasing trend, from 64.9 USD/Unit in 2012 to 61.0 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer includes Pneumatic Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers and Mesh Nebulizers, and the proportion of Pneumatic Nebulizers in 2016 is about 56%.

Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer is widely used for the treatment of COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma and other respiratory disorders. The most proportion of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer is used to treat Asthma, and the proportion in 2016 is 53%.

North America is the largest supplier of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer, with a production market share nearly 29% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Media, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.

Market competition is not intense. PARI GmbH, Omron, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Philips Respironics, Yuwell, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The worldwide market for Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.