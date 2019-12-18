Ink Additives Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Ink Additives Market” report 2020 focuses on the Ink Additives industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Ink Additives market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Ink Additives market resulting from previous records. Ink Additives market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Ink Additives Market:

Ink additives are the chemical substances that are used in small quantities in printing ink formulations. They are commonly water-based or solvent-based, depending on the technology. Ink additives enhance the performance of the ink and printing by acting as dispersants, wetting agents, defoamers, and driers. They are added at the time of formulation or on the press side. The defoamers are commonly used during the pigment milling, ink manufacturing, and printing processes. The dispersants are used for improved color development and increased mill output.

The packaging application led the ink additives market in 2017. The Brazilian, Russian, Indian and Chinese (BRIC) markets accounted for around 30% of the demand for global packaging in the same year. Packaging sales in the emerging markets are expected to show growth as both, increased consumption and demand for consumer goods drives the need for more sophisticated packaging due to the growing disposable incomes in the regions. Flexible packaging is gaining popularity among the consumers owing to its convenience and easy handling technique. Flexible packaging is used across the food & beverage industry and for cigarette packaging. Growing online purchase is also expected to positively impact the demand for corrugated boxes and boards and further impact the demand for ink additives.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global ink additives market in 2017. Growing demand for flexographic printing inks in the packaging industry for corrugated containers, flexible packaging, folding cartons, labels and tags, and metal cans are driving the ink additives market in the Asia-Pacific region. South America is projected to grow at the second highest rate after the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

The global Ink Additives market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ink Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ink Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Ink Additives Market Covers Following Key Players:

Altana

BASF

Dow Corning

Elementis

Evonik

Huntsman

Lawter

Shamrock

Munzing Chemie

Solvay

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ink Additives:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Ink Additives in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Ink Additives Market by Types:

Rheology Modifiers

Slip/Rub Materials

Dispersants

Defoamers

Others

Ink Additives Market by Applications:

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

The Study Objectives of Ink Additives Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Ink Additives status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Ink Additives manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

