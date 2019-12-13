 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ink and Toner Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Ink and Toner Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Ink & Toner

GlobalInk & Toner Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Ink & Toner market size.

About Ink & Toner:

Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.

Top Key Players of Ink & Toner Market:

  • Brother
  • Canon
  • Epson
  • Lexmark
  • Samsung
  • DIC
  • Flint Group

    Major Types covered in the Ink & Toner Market report are:

  • Dye ink
  • Pigment ink

    Major Applications covered in the Ink & Toner Market report are:

  • Packaging
  • Publication and commercial printing
  • Others(Including decorative printing
  • etc)

    Scope of Ink & Toner Market:

  • In 2015, global Ink & Toner total production reached 3212 K Tonnes, 16.08% more than that in 2011. USA and Japan were the major production regions, which accounted for 32% and 20% respectively. Survey results showed that the DIC was the leader ink manufacture, which accounted for 18% production market share in 2015; the HP was the leader toner manufacture, which accounted for 35% production market share in 2015
  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink&toner consumption.
  • In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely dye ink and pigment ink, survey results showed that 76% of the ink market is dye ink, 24% is pigment ink. What is more, the printing industry remains largely conventional toner and chemically prepared toner, the results showed that 84% of the ink market is chemically prepared toner, 16% is conventional toner.
  • Finally, we tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Ink & Toner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 33900 million US$ in 2024, from 26800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ink & Toner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Ink & Toner product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ink & Toner, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ink & Toner in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Ink & Toner competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Ink & Toner breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Ink & Toner market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ink & Toner sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Ink & Toner Market Report pages: 116

    1 Ink & Toner Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Ink & Toner by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ink & Toner Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ink & Toner Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ink & Toner Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ink & Toner Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ink & Toner Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ink & Toner Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ink & Toner Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ink & Toner Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

