Inlaying Machine Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Inlaying Machine, or a mounting press machine, is a device used to encapsulate samples for metallographic preparation.Metallographic specimens are typically “mounted” using a hot compression thermosetting resin. In the past, phenolic thermosetting resins have been used, but modern epoxy is becoming more popular because reduced shrinkage during curing results in a better mount with superior edge retention. A typical mounting cycle will compress the specimen and mounting media to 4,000 psi (28 MPa) and heat to a temperature of 350 Â°F (177 Â°C). When specimens are very sensitive to temperature, “cold mounts” may be made with a two-part epoxy resin. Mounting a specimen provides a safe, standardized, and ergonomic way by which to hold a sample during the grinding and polishing operations.

Inlaying Machine Market Types:

Hot-pressing Inlaying

Cold-pressing Inlaying Inlaying Machine Market Applications:

Electronics

Automotive & Aerospace

Biomedical & Medical

Others

First, for industry structure analysis, the Inlaying Machine industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 80% of the revenue market. Regionally, United States is the biggest production area of Inlaying Machine, also the leader in the whole Inlaying Machine industry.

Second, the United States production increases from 4334 Units in 2011 to 4709 Units in 2015 with the average growth rate of more than 2.09%.

Third, United States occupied 31.85% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by China and Europe, which respectively have around 30.72% and 26.91% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, Europe is the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 39.35% of the global consumption volume in 2015. United States shares 32.66% of global total.

