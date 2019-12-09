Inorganic Pigment Market Overview, Major Key Players, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2025

About Inorganic Pigment Market:

Inorganic pigments are chemical compounds not based on carbon, are usually metallic salts precipitated from solutions.

Inorganic pigments have a much larger average particle size than organic pigments. The optimum particle size needed to achieve maximum light scattering â resulting in opacity â is between 400 and 800 nm (wavelength). The particles sizes of inorganic pigments are much closer to this optimum than those of organic pigments, which tend to be much lower. This is the main reason why most organic pigments are considered transparent and most inorganic pigments opaque.

Top manufacturers/players:

Albo Schlenk

Altana

American Securities

Asahi Kasei Kogyo

BASF

Cabot Corporation

Cappelle Pigments

Carl Schlenk

Carlfors Bruk

Cathay Industries

Chemours

Chromaflo Technologies

Clariant

National Titanium Dioxide Company

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals

Dominion Colour

Dystar Singapore

ECKART

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group

Fuji Titanium Industry

Hefei Sunrise Aluminum Pigments

Henan Billions Chemicals

Heubach Colour

Hoover Color

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Jiangsu Toyo Renxin Pigment

Inorganic Pigment Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Inorganic Pigment Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Inorganic Pigment Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Inorganic Pigment Market Segment by Types:

Cadmium

Carbon Black

Chromium Oxide

Iron Oxide

Titanium Dioxide

Inorganic Pigment Market Segment by Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Printing Inks

Through the statistical analysis, the Inorganic Pigment Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Inorganic Pigment Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

In the end, the Inorganic Pigment Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Inorganic Pigment Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Inorganic Pigment Market covering all important parameters.

