Insights-as-a-Service Market 2019-2025 Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Key Players with Significant Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025

Insights-as-a-Service Market 2019-2025

global Insights-as-a-Service market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Insights-as-a-Service Market:

Insights as a service is a type of cloud service that involves providing specific data results. It essentially combines the idea of business intelligence with the concept of vendor-delivered cloud services and analytics.

The retail and consumer goods vertical has the highest growing CAGR during the forecast period. This vertical is expected to grow rapidly in the insights services adoption as this industry focus on customer experience. Enhancement in customer experience is an important factor to maintain competitiveness, which will provide emerging players in this sector an opportunity to grow faster.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in the Insights-as-a-Service market. High penetration rate into various industry verticals, increasing demand for business flexibility and agility, and a large number of data science companies located in the U.S are some of the major driving factors contributing to the growth of cloud computing in North America. This has led the software organizations to opt for cloud-based solutions.

In 2018, the global Insights-as-a-Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Insights-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insights-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

IBM

Capgemini

Accenture

Oracle

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Dell EMC

NTT Data

Good Data

Zephyr Health

Smartfocus

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Insights-as-a-Service Market by Types:

Predictive Insights

Descriptive Insights

Prescriptive Insights

Insights-as-a-Service Market by Applications:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Government and Public Sector

Others