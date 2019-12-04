Insomnia Market 2019: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, size, top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global "Insomnia Market" 2019-2024 Research Report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Insomnia is a sleep disorder where people have trouble sleeping. They may have difficulty falling asleep, or staying asleep as long as desired. Insomnia is typically followed by daytime sleepiness, low energy, irritability, and a depressed mood..

Insomnia Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Merck

Eisai

Meda Consumer Healthcare

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Sanofi

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Pernix Therapeutics

Purdue Pharmaceuticals

and many more. Insomnia Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Insomnia Market can be Split into:

Non-benzodiazepines

Benzodiazepines

Orexin Antagonists

Melatonin Receptor Antagonists

Antihistamines

Melatonin

Valerian Roots

Other Herbal & Dietary Supplements. By Applications, the Insomnia Market can be Split into:

Female

Male