Insulated Lunch Box Market Growth Opportunities, Sales, Market Size, Revenue, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2024

Insulated lunch box, as a frequently-used insulated containers, comes from insulated bottle and the thermal theory is similar to bottle. It can be classified into stainless steel type and plastic type by its lunch box shells and is filled with foam or vacuumized with specific equipment between two layers of shell. According to the theory of heat radiation, vacuum layer or insulating layer can block thermal transmission to keep fresh and thermal at least for a short time.

China is the largest production region with 63.60% production share in 2016. And Southeast Asia Pacific is gradually becoming a main production base of insulated lunch box for the time being. Due to the lower labor cost and raw material cost, many international brands have set up production base and cooperate with OEM in these countries.

THERMOS

Tiger Corporation

Zojirushi

Pacific Market International

LOCK&LOCK

Gipfel

Asvel

Zebra

Bentology

Kitchen Art

Haers

TAFUCO

SUPOR

ASD

Jieyang Xingcai Material

Guangdong Shunfa

King Boss

Guangzhou Zhenxing Industrial

Guangdong Dongcheng

Shanghai Hongchen

Xiamen Guanhua Insulated Lunch Box Market by Types

Stainless Steel Insulated Lunch Box

Plastic Insulated Lunch Box

Other Insulated Lunch Box Market by Applications

Office Workers

Students