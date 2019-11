Insulin Pen Market 2019 Size, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2024

Short Details of Insulin Pen Market Report – Insulin Pen is a kind of insulin injection device, slightly larger in size than the pen, insulin refill in the pen. It’s easy to carry at users’ ease. The way to function is to fit with specific refill filled with insulin, fix the needle and pull off the needle cover. The operation is very convenient.Insulin pen prevents the patient from the cumbersome procedure of extraction with a syringe from the insulin bottle; reduce embarrassment in public; supply convenience for poor vision and even blindness sufferers.

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi-Aventis

Eli Lilly

OWEN Mumford

WOCKHARDT

Dongbao(YPSOMED)

Gan & Lee

Global Insulin Pen demand is expected to reach about 660 Million Units by 2015, with estimated market revenue of 8000 million USD in the same year. The global consumption rate is about 15.36%.

Insulin Pen used to inject insulin. Insulin Pen has positive effects on skin than traditional injection device. It suggests that decreases rate of skin damage.

In global, about 70% production is consumed by US and EU. USA and EU are the main consumption regions. But in China has good prospects.

The worldwide market for Insulin Pen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Insulin Pen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Reusable Insulin Pen

Disposable Insulin Pen By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals

Clinics