Insulin Pump Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

An insulin pump is a medical device used for the administration of insulin in the treatment of diabetes mellitus, also known as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy. The device configuration may vary depending on design. A traditional pump includes: the pump (including controls, processing module, and batteries); a disposable reservoir for insulin (inside the pump) a disposable infusion set, including a cannula for subcutaneous insertion (under the skin) and a tubing system to interface the insulin reservoir to the cannula. Other configurations are possible. For instance, more recent models may include disposable or semi-disposable designs for the pumping mechanism and may eliminate tubing from the infusion set.An insulin pump is an alternative to multiple daily injections of insulin by insulin syringes or an insulin pen and allows for intensive insulin therapy when used in conjunction with blood glucose monitoring and carb counting.

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

SOOIL

Tandem Diabetes care

Insulet Corp

Valeritas

Insulin Pump Market Types:

Normal

Patch Pump Insulin Pump Market Applications:

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

In the last several years, global market of insulin pump developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 5.2%. In 2016, global revenue of insulin pump is nearly 1218 M USD; the actual production is about 246 K units.

The global average price of insulin pump is in the decreasing trend, from 5256 USD/Unit in 2011 to 4936 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Insulin Pump includes normal and patch pump, and the proportion of normal in 2016 is about 82%. Insulin pump is widely used to treat Type I diabetes and Type II diabetes. The most proportion of insulin pump is used for Type I diabetes treatment, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 81%.

