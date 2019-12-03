Integrated Growth in Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Donated by Expedient Features, Leading Vendors, End Uses, Item Types and Revenue by 2023

About Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment: Nondestructive testing or Non-destructive testing (NDT) is a wide group of analysis techniques used in science and technology industry to evaluate the properties of a material, component or system without causing damage. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Report by Material, Application, and Geography â Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worldâs major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

GE Oil & Gas

Magnaflux

Element

Eddyfi NDT

Zetec

Olympus Corporation

Sonotron NDT

YXLON International

Sonatest … and more. Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Regional Analysis: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Eddy current testing

Radiographic examination

Ultrasonic testing

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment for each application, including-

Weld verification

Structural mechanics

Radiography in medicine