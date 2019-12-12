Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market 2020 Global Market Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Global “Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

The intelligent airways transport system facilitates the use of information technology for managing the services provided by the airways. The airways relies on the radio network and the GPS system for effective implementation of intelligent transportation system. The intelligent airways transportation system is majorly driven by its ability of providing high security for the passengers and high service quality to the customers. The market will also grow with the increase in the adoption of internet of things in the airways system. The growing trends of internet services is also contributing in the growth of intelligent airways transportation system market. The increasing use of airways transport among all modes of transportation has created an effective and timely management of services among others such as passenger empowerment system/ solution. This solution has a potential to offer a new level of customer service experience and also supports to remove the anxiety in the airport terminal.

To initiate the following process artificial intelligence and data science are utilized to get the tangible benefits for proper working of airports and airlines. The ability of the systems helps to regulate the air traffic between the destinations and also near airports which therefore help in the growth of intelligent airways transportation market. Whereas, the increasing need for the adoption of intelligent transportation system in airways also helps to increase the customer experience and security by making the travel personalized and smoother by providing end to end service. Raising need of real time information by these intelligent technology is one of the major factor in airports for smooth flow of communication.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Airways Transportation System (IATS) market size was 12400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.3% between 2019 and 2025.

