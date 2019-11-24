Intelligent Electronic Devices Market 2019 Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Asia)

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Intelligent Electronic Devices industry.

Geographically, Intelligent Electronic Devices Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Intelligent Electronic Devices including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Repot:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

NovaTech LLC

Crompton Greaves About Intelligent Electronic Devices: An Intelligent Electronic Device (IED) is a term used in the electric power industry to describe microprocessor-based controllers of power system equipment, such as circuit breakers, transformers and capacitor banks. Intelligent Electronic Devices Industry report begins with a basic Intelligent Electronic Devices market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Types:

Digital Relays

PLC

Load Tap Controller

Recloser

Smart Meter

Others Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Applications:

Power Generation

Power Transmission

Building Electricity Management

The Intelligent Electronic Devices market competition will be still intense. ABB is the leading manufacturer in the global Intelligent Electronic Devices market with the market share of 31.89%, in terms of revenue, followed by General Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, NovaTech LLC and Crompton Greaves. The top 6 listed companies accounted for 85% of the market share in 2018.

Asia-Pacific region has immense potential for growth in this market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives in the energy and power sector are the prime reasons for the demand for intelligent electronic devices market.

Although Intelligent Electronic Devices market still brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Intelligent Electronic Devices market is valued at 1810.6 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3759.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intelligent Electronic Devices.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.