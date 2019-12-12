Intelligent Electronic Devices Market 2020 – Global Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2025 | Market Research Co.

Global “Intelligent Electronic Devices Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

ABBÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â

Schneider ElectricÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Siemens

Amperion

BPL Global

Cisco Systems

EATON

Grid Net

Honeywell

Infrax Systems

ItronÂ

Landis+GYR

NovaTechÂ

Open Systems

Rockwell AutomationÂ

S&C Electric

Schweitzer Engg Lab

SensusÂ

Silver Spring NetworksÂ

Subnet SolutionsÂ

TrilliantÂ Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14228545 Know About Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: An Intelligent Electronic Device (IED) is a term used in the electric power industry to describe microprocessor-based controllers of power system equipment, such as circuit breakers, transformers and capacitor banks.

IEDs receive data from sensors and power equipment and can issue control commands, such as tripping circuit breakers if they sense voltage, current, or frequency anomalies, or raise/lower voltage levels in order to maintain the desired level. Common types of IEDs include protective relaying devices, On Load Tap Changercontrollers, circuit breaker controllers, capacitor bank switches, recloser controllers, voltage regulators etc. This is generally controlled by a setting file. The testing of setting files is typically one of the most time consuming roles of a protection tester. Digital protective relays are primarily IEDs, using a microprocessor to perform several protective, control and similar functions. A typical IED can contain around 5-12 protection functions, 5-8 control functions controlling separate devices, an autoreclose function, self monitoring function, communication functions etc. Hence, they are aptly named as Intelligent Electronic Devices.

The Intelligent Electronic Devices market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intelligent Electronic Devices. Energy & Power Market by Applications:

Power Generation

Power Transmission

Building Electricity Management

Factory Electricity Management Energy & Power Market by Types:

Digital relays

PLC

Load tap controller

Recloser

Smart meter