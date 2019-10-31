 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Intelligent Excavator Market Report 2019 | Evaluating Key Vendors, Emergent Opportunities and Growth Prospects till 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

The report titled “Global Intelligent Excavator Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Intelligent Excavator market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Intelligent Excavator analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Intelligent Excavator in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Komatsu
  • CASE
  • Caterpillar
  • Volvo
  • Doosan
  • Hyundai
  • Sunward
  • XCMG Construction Machinery

     “Intelligent Excavator is the excavator with intelligent machine control, giving operators a safer, more accurate performance on the job site.”

    Market Segments by Type:

  • Track Type
  • Wheeled

    Market Segments by Application:

  • Construction
  • Transportation
  • Mining
  • Others

    Scope of Intelligent Excavator Market Report:

  • Intelligent Excavator are mainly classified into the following types: Track Type and Wheeled Type. Track Type is the most widely used type which takes up about 88.64 % of the total in 2017 in Global.
  • Intelligent Excavator have wide range of applications, such as Construction, Transportation, Mining, etc. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 32.17% of the global total in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Intelligent Excavator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.3% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Intelligent Excavator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global Intelligent Excavator Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Intelligent Excavator, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Intelligent Excavator, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intelligent Excavator in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Intelligent Excavator competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Intelligent Excavator breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Intelligent Excavator market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Intelligent Excavator sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

