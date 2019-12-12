Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

Global “Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market size.

About Intelligent Pipeline Pigging:

A pig is a device inserted into a pipeline which travels freely through it, driven by the product flow to do a specific task within the pipeline. These tasks fall into a number of different areas: (a) Utility pigs which perform a function such as cleaning, separating products in-line or dewatering the line; (b) Inline inspection pigs which are used to provide information on the condition of the pipeline and the extent and location of any problem (such as corrosion for example) and (c) special duty pigs such as plugs for isolating pipelines.Pipeline pigging is a technique to inspect the pipeline ducts to ensure clean and complete operability of any pipeline in various sectors such as construction, industrial plants such as chemical, oil & gas, water treatment etc. âPIGSâ are the devices which are inserted into the pipeline and travel throughout to record the blockage, affected parts of the pipeline. There are mainly two types of Pigs such as âutility pigsâ which are used to clean and separating the batch and in-line inspection, second type of pigs are âILI Toolsâ, which are also known as intelligent pigs and are used to collect information such as condition of the pipeline and intensity of the problem and location.Smart Pigs or Intelligent Pipeline Pigging are large pieces of machinery pulled together with powerful technology that help with the maintenance of transmission pipelines. These pipeline pigging devices are major components to pipeline safety and accident prevention. These inspection tools provide data on the condition of pipelines which help gauge the health and integrity of the pipes. In a time where environmental protection is key and of global concern, smart pigs are the peacekeepers of the delicate relationship between pipelines and Mother Earth (and regulators). In addition, these smart pipeline pigs make sure that transmission of the product doesnt stop due to pipeline integrity issues, which can be disasterous to the bottom line.

Top Key Players of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market:

TDW

Rosen

PII (Baker Hughes)

Pure Technologies

CIRCOR Energy

Romstar Group

Dacon Inspection Services

Enduro

NDT Global

Entegra

Intertek

LIN SCAN

PPL

3P Services

GeoCorr

Sinopec PSTC

MFL Type

UT Type

Major Applications covered in the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market report are: Crude Oil, Refined Products, Natural Gas, Others

Crude Oil

Refined Products

Natural Gas

Others Scope of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market:

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into magnetic flux leakage (MFL), ultrasonic test (UT) ant others. The MFL technology segment contributed around 64% share of market revenue in 2017. UT technology segment is identified the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 5.51%. The MFL technology segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.48% over the forecast period.

Included in the larger pig industry family are pipe manufacturers, pipeline construction companies, pipeline operators, pipeline service providers, state and federal regulators and pig manufacturers. In recent years, there has been increased scrutiny and regulation of the pipeline business for environmental and public safety reasons. Market players need to pay attention to these concerns at the same time as they keep a tight lid on costs.

In addition to pig cleaning and gauging service, and smart pigging or Inline Inspection (ILI) pigs also require specialty support products and services to make them work. These include pig traps (where the pig goes into and out of the pipe), launching and receiving stations, and pig trackers and signalers. Third party suppliers that are not pig manufacturers typically provide these ancillary services.

The worldwide market for Intelligent Pipeline Pigging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.