Intelligent Power Module Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Top Companies, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, Future Outlook Report 2019 To 2023

An intelligent power module is an electronic device that integrates a high voltage drive circuit to draw high-power performance from either and IGBT power device or MOSFET power device. Intelligent power modules are used for protection of systems from short circuits, under voltage, and extreme temperatures. The major applications of intelligent power modules can be observed in inverters, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), solar power generation, wind power generation, uninterrupted power supply devices, and elevators. Intelligent power modules are used in consumer electronic devices and hybrid and electric vehicles to minimize power dissipation and reduce power consumption, thereby increasing the thermal lifecycle and system reliability.
In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with the market value of USD 631.5 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 10.85% during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period. The global IPM market has been segmented on the basis of voltage rating, current rating, circuit configuration, power device, application, and region. By voltage rating, the market has been segmented into up to 600V, 601â1200V, and more than 1200V. Based on current rating, the market has been segmented into up to 100A, 101-600A, and more than 600A. By circuit configuration, the market has been segmented into 6-pack, 7-pack, phase bridge, and dual. By power device, the market has been segmented into IGBT and MOSFET. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, renewable energy, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.
Under voltage rating segment, the up to 600V segment held the largest market value of USD 845.7 million in 2017 and it is projected to register a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period. However, the more than 1200V segment is expected to grow at faster CAGR during the forecast period. By current rating, the up to 100A segment held the largest market value of USD 1003 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.91% during the review period.
Key Players
The key players in the global IPM market are STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), ROHM Semiconductors (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Sanken Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan).
Global IPM Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2018 to 2023
To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global IPM market
To provide insights into factors affecting market growth
To analyze the global IPM market based on Porters five forces analysis
To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countriesâNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world
To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects
To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of voltage rating, current rating, circuit configuration, power devices, applications, and region
To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research and developments in the global IPM market
Target Audience
Technology investors
Research/consultancy firms
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)
Government bodies
Organizations, associations and alliances
Industry associations
Raw material suppliers
Manufacturing companies
Key Findings
The global IPM market is expected to reach USD 3102.5 million by 2023.
Based on voltage rating, up to 600V segment held the largest market value of USD 845.7 million in 2017 and it is projected to register a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period
By current rating, Up to 100A segment held the largest market value of USD 1003 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.91% during the review period.
On the basis of circuit configuration, the 6-pack segment held the largest market value of USD 577.6 million in 2017. However, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period.
By power device, the IGBT segment held the largest market value of USD 1178 million in 2017. However, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period.
Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the largest market value of USD 643.7 million in 2017; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period. The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market in the global IPM market.
Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global IPM Market, Estimation and Forecast
Asia-Pacific led the global IPM market with a market value of USD 631.5 million in 2017. North America held the second-largest market share exhibiting a market value of USD 514.9 million in 2017. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at 10.85% CAGR. The market in the rest of the world is projected to register a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period.
The report on the global IPM market also covers the following country-level analysis:
North America
oUS
oCanada
oMexico
Europe
oUK
oGermany
oFrance
oSpain
oItaly
oRest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oSouth Korea
oRest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
oMiddle East and Africa
oSouth America
Total Chapters in Intelligent Power Module Market Report are:
Chapter 1 Overview of Intelligent Power Module Market
Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions
Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types
Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry
Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry
Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry
Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry
Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry
Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry
Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers
Chapter 11 Intelligent Power Module Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers
Chapter 12 Intelligent Power Module Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data
Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Intelligent Power Module Market
Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Intelligent Power Module Market
And Continued…
