Intelligent Power Modules Market Analysis by Recent Trends, Market Share, Size, Demand, Developments in Manufacturing Technology, Regional Growth Overview and Forecast to 2025

About Intelligent Power Modules Market:

Intelligent power modules are high voltage integrated devices which are capable of delivering high voltage output of more than 1200V over a single SIP (system-in-package) module. The output voltages are transmitted through IGBT (Insulated Gate Biased Transistor) for gate shutdown at abnormal conditions, which acts as protection for the circuit. The features of intelligent power modules are overcurrent protection circuit, under-voltage lockout for various channels, motor control system, upper or lower prevention circuits and many more. These devices can be integrated into many applications like controllers, network processors, low noise applications, embedded computing, and many more.

The rising demand for intelligent power modules in consumer electronics is majorly driving the market. The high performance and high voltage level shifting of intelligent power modules are increasing the demand for consumer electronics like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and many more. The rising trend of renewable energy resources and hybrid automotive are fuelling the growth of intelligent power modules. The emerging trends in the electronics industry and demand for GaN and SiC power semiconductors might power the market through the forecast period. However, the low adoption rate of power electronic devices and high power dissipation of small IGBT modules are hampering the market growth.

The global Intelligent Power Modules market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

ROHM Semiconductor

Nexperia

Microsemi

IXYS Corporation

Intelligent Power Modules Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Intelligent Power Modules Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Intelligent Power Modules Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Intelligent Power Modules Market Segment by Types:

IGBT

MOSFET

Intelligent Power Modules Market Segment by Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Energy and Power

Industry

Telecommunication

Others

Through the statistical analysis, the Intelligent Power Modules Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Intelligent Power Modules Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Detailed TOC of Global Intelligent Power Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Intelligent Power Modules Market Size

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Power Modules Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Power Modules Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Intelligent Power Modules Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Intelligent Power Modules Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Intelligent Power Modules Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Intelligent Power Modules Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Intelligent Power Modules Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Intelligent Power Modules Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Intelligent Power Modules Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Intelligent Power Modules Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Intelligent Power Modules Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Intelligent Power Modules Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Intelligent Power Modules Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Power Modules Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Intelligent Power Modules Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Intelligent Power Modules Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Intelligent Power Modules Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Intelligent Power Modules Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Intelligent Power Modules Sales by Application

Continued

In the end, the Intelligent Power Modules Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Intelligent Power Modules Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Intelligent Power Modules Market covering all important parameters.

