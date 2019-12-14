Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market” report 2020 focuses on the Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit market resulting from previous records. Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market:

A remote terminal unit (RTU) is a microprocessor-controlled electronic device that interfaces objects in the physical world to a distributed control system or SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system by transmitting telemetry data to a master system, and by using messages from the master supervisory system to control connected objects.

With the evolution of the era of big data, Internet of Things (IoT) technology is being widely used and its architecture contains cloud computing and intelligent terminals. In the past, workers needed to regularly supervise larger oilfield zones. The use of intelligent terminal unit can effectively identify status of equipment, and greatly reduce costs of man power. Intelligent terminal unit can collect real-time information of production, to provide the basis for the deployment of resources. For example for Oil and Gas industry, normally transmission and distribution pipelines are located a long way from civilization, their maintenance is more difficult. Therefore, when pipelines leak, the intelligent terminal can monitor the status of the pipes, instantly provide feedback to the monitoring center, and collect all the pipeline information.

The global Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market Covers Following Key Players:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Honeywell

Schneider

Siemens Energy

Advantech

eLynx Technologies

Emerson

Enbase Energy Technology

FF-Automation

GlobaLogix

Iskra Group

L&T Electrical & Automation

MOXA

Prestigious Discovery

PT Arliscoputra Hantama

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Yokogawa Electric

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market by Types:

Wireless intelligent RTU

Wired intelligent RTU

Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market by Applications:

Oil and gas industry

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Power generation industry

Water and wastewater industry

