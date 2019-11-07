 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Intelligent Traffic Camera Market 2019 Extend Growth and Technology Leadership: Market Size, Trends, Challenges, Forecast by 2023

By Joann Wilson on November 7, 2019

keyword_Global Intelligent Traffic Camera Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global "Intelligent Traffic Camera Market" Research Report covers the current state and the development of a growing trending industry. This report analyzes the research on size, share, supply, export, import, revenue, details and cost analysis, sourcing strategy, technology and market impact factor.

About Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Report: An intelligent traffic camera is a video camera that observes vehicular traffic on a road by using artificial intelligence. Increased adoption of intelligent traffic cameras for traffic control and monitoring is due to the significant advances in the field of computer vision. These systems improve traffic safety and mobility while enhancing productivity.

Top manufacturers/players: Teledyne DALSA Inc, FLIR Systems, Inc, Omnibond Systems, LLC, Polixe, Videonetics, Redflex Holdings, SL Corporation, TV Rheinland, ATT Systems Group

Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

The Intelligent Traffic Camera Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Segment by Type:

  • Mega-Pixel 2-5
  • Mega-Pixel 5-8
  • Others

    Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Segment by Applications:

  • Speed Measurement
  • Security Monitoring
  • Others

    The Intelligent Traffic Camera Market report depicts the global market of Intelligent Traffic Camera Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

     

    3 Global Intelligent Traffic Camera Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

     

    4 Global Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Analysis by Regions

     

    5 North America Intelligent Traffic Camera by Country

     

    6 Europe Intelligent Traffic Camera by Country

     

    7 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Traffic Camera by Country

     

    8 South America Intelligent Traffic Camera by Country

     

    9 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Traffic Camera by Countries

     

    10 Global Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Segment by Type

     

    11 Global Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Segment by Application

     

    12 Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Forecast (2019-2024)

     

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

     

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

     

    15 Appendix

    Continued…

    the Intelligent Traffic Camera Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Intelligent Traffic Camera Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2023 Global and Chinese Intelligent Traffic Camera Market covering all important parameters.

