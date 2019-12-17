Interactive Robots Market 2019 – Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

An interactive robot is an autonomous robot that interacts and communicates with humans or other autonomous physical agents by following social behaviors and rules attached to its role. Like other robots, a social robot is physically embodied. Some synthetic social agents are designed with a screen to represent the head or face to dynamically communicate with users.

The increasingly widespread use of more advanced social robots is one of several phenomena expected to contribute to the technological posthumanization of human societies, through which process âa society comes to include members other than ânaturalâ biological human beings who, in one way or another, contribute to the structures, dynamics, or meaning of the society.â

The Interactive Robots market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Interactive Robots.

Softbank Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

Vstone

Savioke

Pal Robotics

Ecovacs Robotics

Future Robotics

ASUS

Fellow Robots

AvatarMind

Robot Care System

Bossa Nova Robotics

Regions Covered in the Interactive Robots Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Companion, humanoid, and assistance robots

Multimedia, education, and research robots

Guidance and marketing robots

Hotel assistance robots Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Mobile robots