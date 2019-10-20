Interactive Robots Market 2025: Business Opportunities, Industry Size, Latest Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players

Softbank Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

Vstone

Savioke

Pal Robotics

Ecovacs Robotics

Future Robotics

ASUS

Fellow Robots

AvatarMind

Robot Care System

Bossa Nova Robotics

An interactive robot is an autonomous robot that interacts and communicates with humans or other autonomous physical agents by following social behaviors and rules attached to its role. Like other robots, a social robot is physically embodied. Some synthetic social agents are designed with a screen to represent the head or 'face' to dynamically communicate with users.The increasingly widespread use of more advanced social robots is one of several phenomena expected to contribute to the technological posthumanization of human societies, through which process a society comes to include members other than natural biological human beings who, in one way or another, contribute to the structures, dynamics, or meaning of the society.

Companion, humanoid, and assistance robots

Multimedia, education, and research robots

Guidance and marketing robots

Hotel assistance robots Interactive Robots Market by Types:

Mobile robots