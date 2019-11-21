Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global “Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Roche

Biosidus

Zydus Cadila

Nanogen

Amega Biotech

Rhein Minapharm Biogenetics

PROBIOMED

3sbio The report provides a basic overview of the Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar Market Types:

Long-lasting Type

Ordinary Type Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar Market Applications:

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis B

The global average price of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is in the decreasing trend, from 186.78 USD/Unit in 2013 to 64.67 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar includes ordinary type and long-lasting type, and the proportion of ordinary type in 2017 is about 64%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is widely used for hepatitis C, hepatitis B and other diseases. The most proportion of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is used for hepatitis C, and the proportion in 2017 is 46%.

Europe is the largest supplier of Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar, with a production market share nearly 70% in 2017.

South America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2017. Following South America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is not intense. Roche, Biosidus, Zydus Cadila, Nanogen, Amega Biotech, Rhein Minapharm Biogenetics, PROBIOMED, 3sbio, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -11.2% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.