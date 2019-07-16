Internet and Phone Outages in Lebanon and Southwest Ohio Are Due to Fiber Damages

CenturyLink – Internet and phone provider is reporting that outages in Lebanon, Southwest Ohio, have been traced to a fiber damaged in Dayton, the county’s emergency services director mentioned in a prepared statement.

The fiber “runs under a creek, and so they might bore under the creek to make repairs,” the county’s director, Melissa Bour, mentioned in her statement.

“This could be a lengthy repair and run by night and into the early morning hours,” she stated.

CenturyLink clients in Warren County are being instructed to use a cellphone to dial 9-1-1 or dial 513-695-2525 on to report an emergency and non-emergency calls till the problem is resolved.

Meantime, the outage in different components of the nation proceeds, in line with the downdetector.com map.

CenturyLink, which offers Internet, TV, phone and home security services, is reporting outages nationwide, in line with downdetector.com.

A couple of callers to this newsroom report receiving a text alerting them to a CenturyLink outage, which knocked out some 9-1-1 voice calls.

Outages are being reported from Los Angeles to Minneapolis, from Dallas to Ohio and alongside the East Coast, according to downdetector.com.

CenturyLink, which serves properties and companies in 37 states, provides TV service by way of satellite tv for pc supplier DirecTV or over the internet (IPTV) underneath the Prism TV model. There are several CenturyLink places all through Ohio, together with Miamisburg, Marysville, Columbus, and Wooster.

There isn’t an indication when the outage might be resolved.

When a CenturyLink outage occurred in December 2018, the FCC investigated.

That disruption affected not solely 9-1-1 voice calls in parts of the nation, however everything from Verizon cell information to ATM withdrawals, lottery drawings, and hospital patient data.