Intimate Underwear Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

About Intimate Underwear

Intimate Underwear, also known as undergarment, refers to a kind of clothing that people wear close to skin or under other clothes. Intimate Underwear products can be divided into four major product segments, namely, bras, underpants, sleepwear and loungewear, Shapewear and others.

The following Manufactures are included in the Intimate Underwear Market report:

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

Triumph International

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Fast Retailing

PVH

Cosmo Lady

American Eagle (Aerie)

Gunze

Jockey International

Page Industries Ltd.

Embrygroup

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Aimer

Your Sun

Lise Charmel

Rupa & Co. Limited

Debenhams

Wolf Lingerie

Bare Necessities

Hanky Panky

Tinsino

Various policies and news are also included in the Intimate Underwear Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Intimate Underwear are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Intimate Underwear industry. Intimate Underwear Market Types:

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes

Others Intimate Underwear Market Applications:

Department/General Merchandise Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket