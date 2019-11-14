Intimate Wear Market 2019 Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Latest Trends By Leading Regions, And Top Manufacturers Analysis, Growth Forecast, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

The Global “Intimate Wear Market” Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. Intimate Wear Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global Intimate Wear market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13136099

Short Details of Intimate Wear Market Report – Intimate wear is also close fitting underwear, refers to people wearing close to the skin or other clothes below the type of clothing. Personal intimate wear products are divided into three major segments, which is bras, underpants, Sleepwear and Loungewear.

Global Intimate Wear market competition by top manufacturers

Triumph

Marks & spencer

Kiabi

Hunkemoller

Calzedonia

Chantelle Group

Hanesbrands

PVH Corp

SCHIESSER

Fruit of the Loom

LASCANA

Oysho

Jockey International

La Perla

ANN SUMMERS LTD.

Penti

Agent Provocateur ltd

Etam

The Bendon Group

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13136099

Geographically, Germany was the largest market in the Europe, which took about 11.33 percent of the Europe consumption value in 2015. The UK as No.2 by shared 10.80% of Europe total consumption volume, France shared 10.36%.

The technical barriers of intimate wear are low, and the Intimate Wear market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the Europe in terms of geography, the Europe leading players in this market are Triumph, Marks & spencer, Kiabi, Hunkemoller, Calzedonia which accounts for about 9.5 % of total sales value in 2015.

About the difference of product types, there are Bra, Underpants, Sleepwear and loungwear in the market. The main type is Underpants, which accounts for above 36.93% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.

The worldwide market for Intimate Wear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Intimate Wear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13136099

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bras

Underpants

Pajamas and Tracksuit

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Womens Intimate Wear

Mens Intimate Wear