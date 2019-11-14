Intimate Wear Market 2019 Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Latest Trends By Leading Regions, And Top Manufacturers Analysis, Growth Forecast, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

The Global “Intimate Wear Market” Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. Intimate Wear Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global Intimate Wear market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.
Short Details of Intimate Wear Market Report – Intimate wear is also close fitting underwear, refers to people wearing close to the skin or other clothes below the type of clothing. Personal intimate wear products are divided into three major segments, which is bras, underpants, Sleepwear and Loungewear.
Global Intimate Wear market competition by top manufacturers
- Triumph
- Marks & spencer
- Kiabi
- Hunkemoller
- Calzedonia
- Chantelle Group
- Hanesbrands
- PVH Corp
- SCHIESSER
- Fruit of the Loom
- LASCANA
- Oysho
- Jockey International
- La Perla
- ANN SUMMERS LTD.
- Penti
- Agent Provocateur ltd
- Etam
- The Bendon Group
Geographically, Germany was the largest market in the Europe, which took about 11.33 percent of the Europe consumption value in 2015. The UK as No.2 by shared 10.80% of Europe total consumption volume, France shared 10.36%.
The technical barriers of intimate wear are low, and the Intimate Wear market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the Europe in terms of geography, the Europe leading players in this market are Triumph, Marks & spencer, Kiabi, Hunkemoller, Calzedonia which accounts for about 9.5 % of total sales value in 2015.
About the difference of product types, there are Bra, Underpants, Sleepwear and loungwear in the market. The main type is Underpants, which accounts for above 36.93% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.
The worldwide market for Intimate Wear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Intimate Wear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Intimate Wear Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Bras
1.2.2 Underpants
1.2.3 Pajamas and Tracksuit
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Womens Intimate Wear
1.3.2 Mens Intimate Wear
1.3.3 Kids Intimate Wear
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Triumph
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Triumph Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Marks & spencer
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Marks & spencer Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Kiabi
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Kiabi Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Hunkemoller
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Hunkemoller Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Calzedonia
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Calzedonia Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Chantelle Group
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Chantelle Group Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Hanesbrands
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Hanesbrands Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 PVH Corp
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 PVH Corp Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 SCHIESSER
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 SCHIESSER Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Fruit of the Loom
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Fruit of the Loom Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 LASCANA
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 LASCANA Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Oysho
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Oysho Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Jockey International
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Jockey International Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 La Perla
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 La Perla Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 ANN SUMMERS LTD.
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.16 Penti
2.16.1 Business Overview
2.16.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.16.2.1 Product A
2.16.2.2 Product B
2.16.3 Penti Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.17 Agent Provocateur ltd
2.17.1 Business Overview
2.17.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.17.2.1 Product A
2.17.2.2 Product B
2.17.3 Agent Provocateur ltd Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.18 Etam
2.18.1 Business Overview
2.18.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.18.2.1 Product A
2.18.2.2 Product B
2.18.3 Etam Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.19 The Bendon Group
2.19.1 Business Overview
2.19.2 Intimate Wear Type and Applications
2.19.2.1 Product A
2.19.2.2 Product B
2.19.3 The Bendon Group Intimate Wear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Intimate Wear Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Intimate Wear Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Intimate Wear Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Intimate Wear Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Intimate Wear Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Intimate Wear Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Intimate Wear Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Intimate Wear Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Intimate Wear Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Intimate Wear Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Intimate Wear Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Intimate Wear by Country
5.1 North America Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Intimate Wear Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Intimate Wear Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Intimate Wear Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Intimate Wear Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Intimate Wear Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
