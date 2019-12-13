Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

Intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) is the steady state pressure concealed within the abdominal cavity. Intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) are used to measure IAP so as to identify individuals at the risk of abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS) and intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH). IAH & ACS can cause mortality and morbidity due to cardiac output, altered respiratory mechanics, and reduced venous return. This results in impaired hepatic blood flow, respiratory failure, poor splanchnic perfusion, increased intracranial pressure, renal failure and end organ dysfunction and other potential problems. Therefore, early recognition and treatment of IAH & ACS using IPMDs is essential to improve morbidity and mortality among patients.

The global IPMD market is gradually developing due to the surge in geriatric population. Rise in prevalence of IAH and ACS boosts the market growth. Furthermore, advancement in surgical techniques and superiority in the treatment protocol along with preference of prophylactic abdominal decompression procedures for trauma treatment drive the market.

