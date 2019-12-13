 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

December 13, 2019

Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD)

Global "Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market" research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry

Know About Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market: 

Intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) is the steady state pressure concealed within the abdominal cavity. Intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices (IPMD) are used to measure IAP so as to identify individuals at the risk of abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS) and intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH). IAH & ACS can cause mortality and morbidity due to cardiac output, altered respiratory mechanics, and reduced venous return. This results in impaired hepatic blood flow, respiratory failure, poor splanchnic perfusion, increased intracranial pressure, renal failure and end organ dysfunction and other potential problems. Therefore, early recognition and treatment of IAH & ACS using IPMDs is essential to improve morbidity and mortality among patients.
The global IPMD market is gradually developing due to the surge in geriatric population. Rise in prevalence of IAH and ACS boosts the market growth. Furthermore, advancement in surgical techniques and superiority in the treatment protocol along with preference of prophylactic abdominal decompression procedures for trauma treatment drive the market.
The global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market:

  • C. R. Bard
  • ConvaTec Group PLC
  • Holtech Medical
  • Centurion Medical Products
  • Biometrix
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Spiegelberg GmbH
  • Nutrimedics
  • Potrero Medical
  • Gaeltec

    Regions Covered in the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Trauma Centers
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Clinics
  • Others

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Disposables
  • Equipment

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Revenue by Product
    4.3 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Forecast
    12.5 Europe Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices (IPMD) Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.