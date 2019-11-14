Intracranial Stents Market 2019 Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and forecasts to 2024

The global “Intracranial Stents Market” is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Intracranial Stents Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of Intracranial Stents Market Report – Intracranial stents are tubular device placed in the blood vessel of the intracranial cavity to treat a vascular abnormality. It differs from other stents in that it is intended for intracranial use. Intracranial stents help in strengthening the weakened artery, allowing smooth blood flow, without causing any effect to the bulge. These stents are used to treat cerebral-related strokes.

Global Intracranial Stents market competition by top manufacturers

Medtronic

Stryker

MicroVention(Terumo)

Abbott

Balt

Boston Scientific

Obex Medical

Depuysynthes(Johnson & Johnson)

MicroPort Scientific

The global intracranial stents market volume is 38050 units up to176.26M USD in 2015, and the main consumption regions are the North America and Europe which occupied 37% and 39% respectively. Some of the major companies operating in the global intracranial stents market include Medtronic, Stryker, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Balt, Obex Medical, Depuysynthes(Johnson & Johnson) and MicroPort Scientific. And Medtronic is the largest manufacture in the global intracranial stents industry accounts for 18% of the total market.

The worldwide market for Intracranial Stents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Intracranial Stents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Self-expandable Stents

Balloon-expanded Stents By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Ischemic Stroke