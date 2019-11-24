Intracranial Stents Market Outlook to 2024 Industry Insights Top Companies Analysis Market Driving Force and Investment Analysis for Business Development

"Intracranial Stents Market" analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the Intracranial Stents business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info.

Short Details of Intracranial Stents Market Report – Intracranial stents are tubular device placed in the blood vessel of the intracranial cavity to treat a vascular abnormality. It differs from other stents in that it is intended for intracranial use. Intracranial stents help in strengthening the weakened artery, allowing smooth blood flow, without causing any effect to the bulge. These stents are used to treat cerebral-related strokes.

Global Intracranial Stents market competition by top manufacturers

Medtronic

Stryker

MicroVention(Terumo)

Abbott

Balt

Boston Scientific

Obex Medical

Depuysynthes(Johnson & Johnson)

MicroPort Scientific



The Scope of the Report:

The global intracranial stents market volume is 38050 units up to176.26M USD in 2015, and the main consumption regions are the North America and Europe which occupied 37% and 39% respectively. Some of the major companies operating in the global intracranial stents market include Medtronic, Stryker, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Balt, Obex Medical, Depuysynthes(Johnson & Johnson) and MicroPort Scientific. And Medtronic is the largest manufacture in the global intracranial stents industry accounts for 18% of the total market.

The worldwide market for Intracranial Stents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Intracranial Stents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Self-expandable Stents

Balloon-expanded Stents By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Ischemic Stroke