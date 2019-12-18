Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

About Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices:

Intranasal drug delivery system is a medical device used for the administration of drugs for the treatment of local diseases in the nose and paranasal sinus such as allergic and non-allergic rhinitis and sinusitis. Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices are medical devices used for drug delivery through noses.

Top Key Players of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market:

AptarGroup

3M

Teleflex

Presspart

Bespak

Multidose

Uni/bidose Major Applications covered in the Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market report are:

Personal Use

Hospital Use Scope of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market:

The classification of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices includes Multidose and Uni/bidose, and the proportion of Multidose in 2017 is about 85%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored, with market size of 340 million USD in 2017 and will be 770 million USD in 2025. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices. North America region is the largest consumer of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices, with a market share nearly 43% in 2017.

Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 270 million USD in 2017, enjoying sales market share nearly 34% in 2017.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

The worldwide market for Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 1420 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.