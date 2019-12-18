 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices

GlobalIntranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices market size.

About Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices:

Intranasal drug delivery system is a medical device used for the administration of drugs for the treatment of local diseases in the nose and paranasal sinus such as allergic and non-allergic rhinitis and sinusitis. Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices are medical devices used for drug delivery through noses.

Top Key Players of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market:

  BD
  • AptarGroup
  • 3M
  • Teleflex
  H&T Presspart
  • Bespak

    Major Types covered in the Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market report are:

  • Multidose
  • Uni/bidose

    Major Applications covered in the Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market report are:

  • Personal Use
  • Hospital Use

    Scope of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market:

  • The classification of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices includes Multidose and Uni/bidose, and the proportion of Multidose in 2017 is about 85%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored, with market size of 340 million USD in 2017 and will be 770 million USD in 2025. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices. North America region is the largest consumer of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices, with a market share nearly 43% in 2017.
  • Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 270 million USD in 2017, enjoying sales market share nearly 34% in 2017.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • The worldwide market for Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 1420 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Report pages: 122

    1 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

