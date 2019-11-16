Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market by 2024 Worldwide Growth Opportunities Recent Trends Forecast by Types and Application to 2024

The worldwide “Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Report – This report studies the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market. Intraocular lens (IOL) is a lens implanted in the eye used to treat cataracts or myopia. The most common type of IOL is the pseudophakic IOL. These are implanted during cataract surgery, after the cloudy crystalline lens (otherwise known as a cataract) has been removed. The pseudophakic IOL replaces the original crystalline lens, and provides the light focusing function originally undertaken by the crystalline lens. The second type of IOL, more commonly known as a phakic intraocular lens (PIOL), is a lens which is placed over the existing natural lens, and is used in refractive surgery to change the eyes optical power as a treatment for myopia, or nearsightedness. IOLs usually consist of a small plastic lens with plastic side struts, called haptics, to hold the lens in place within the capsular bag inside the eye. IOLs were conventionally made of an inflexible material (PMMA), although this has largely been superseded by the use of flexible materials. Most IOLs fitted today are fixed monofocal lenses matched to distance vision. However, other types are available, such as multifocal IOLs which provide the patient with multiple-focused vision at far and reading distance, and adaptive IOLs which provide the patient with limited visual accommodation.,

Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market competition by top manufacturers

ALCON

AMO (Abbott)

Bausch + Lomb

HOYA

CARL Zeiss

Ophtec

Rayner

STAAR

Lenstec

HumanOptics

Biotech Visioncare

Omni Lens Pvt Ltd

Aurolab

SAV-IOL

Eagle Optics

SIFI Medtech

Physiol



This report focuses on the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Non-Foldable Lenses

Foldable Intraocular Lens

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) by Country

5.1 North America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) by Country

8.1 South America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Intraocular Lens (IOLs) by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

