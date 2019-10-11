Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

Global “Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market” 2019 – 2025 report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring is the use of electrophysiological methods such as electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and evoked potentials to monitor the functional integrity of certain neural structures (e.g., nerves, spinal cord and parts of the brain) during surgery. The purpose of IONM is to reduce the risk to the patient of iatrogenic damage to the nervous system, and/or to provide functional guidance to the surgeon and anesthesiologist.

Neuromonitoring employs various electrophysiologic modalities, such as extracellular single unit and local field recordings, SSEP, transcranial electrical motor evoked potentials (TCeMEP), EEG, EMG, and auditory brainstem response (ABR). For a given surgery, the set of modalities used depends in part on which neural structures are at risk. Transcranial Doppler imaging (TCDI) is also becoming more widely used to detect vascular emboli. TCDI can be used in tandem with EEG during vascular surgery. IONM techniques have significantly reduced the rates of morbidity and mortality without introducing additional risks.

In 2018, the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Report Segment by Types:

Insourced IONM

Outsourced IONM Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Report Segmented by Application:

Neuro & spine surgeries

Cardiovascular surgeries

ENT surgeries

