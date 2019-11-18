Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Global “Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring is the use of electrophysiological methods such as electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and evoked potentials to monitor the functional integrity of certain neural structures (e.g., nerves, spinal cord and parts of the brain) during surgery. The purpose of IONM is to reduce the risk to the patient of iatrogenic damage to the nervous system, and/or to provide functional guidance to the surgeon and anesthesiologist..

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Cadwell

Computational Diagnostics

Medtronic

Natus Medical

NuVasive

SpecialtyCare

Sentient Medical Systems

Accurate Monitoring

Advanced Medical Resources

American Intraoperative Monitoring

Axiom Intraoperative Monitoring

Bovie Medical

Bromedicon

Checkpoint Surgical

Clinical Neurodiagnostics

CNS Neuromonitoring

Dr. Langer Medical

Emotiv

inomed

IntraNerve

Medsurant Monitoring

Neuro Alert

Neurolink Monitoring

Neurological Monitoring Associates

NeuroMonitoring Technologies

Neurophysiology Services Asia

NeuroSentinel

Neurostatus

and many more. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market can be Split into:

Insourced IONM

Outsourced IONM. By Applications, the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market can be Split into:

Neuro & spine surgeries

Cardiovascular surgeries

ENT surgeriesÂ Â Â