Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market Size, by Applications, Types, and New Technology, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2019-2025

Inomed Medizintechnik

ProPep Surgical

Sentient Medical Systems

NuVasive

IntraNerve

Medtronic

Medsurant Holdings

Natus Medical Incorporated

Neuro Alert

NeuroMonitoring Technologies

Accurate Monitoring

Argos Neuromonitoring

Cadwell Laboratories

Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) or intraoperative neuromonitoring is the use of electrophysiological methods such as electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and evoked potentials to monitor the functional integrity of certain neural structures (e.g., nerves, spinal cord and parts of the brain) during surgery. The purpose of IONM is to reduce the risk to the patient of iatrogenic damage to the nervous system, and/or to provide functional guidance to the surgeon and anesthesiologist.

The intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring industry is now experiencing a period of rapid growth. This growth is majorly attributed to factors such as; rising number of spinal, cranial procedures, technological advancements, cost effectiveness, among others.

