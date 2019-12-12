Intrauterine Devices Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

About Intrauterine Devices:

Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are contraceptive medical implants used to prevent pregnancies for a long period of time. They are also known as long-acting reversible contraceptive devices.

Top Key Players of Intrauterine Devices Market:

Bayer

Merck

Teva Pharmaceutical

Allergan

HRA Pharma

Eurogine

Yantai JiShengYaoXie

TianYi

SMB Corporation

Shenyang Liren

H & J Medical

Hormonal IUD

Copper IUD Major Applications covered in the Intrauterine Devices Market report are:

Age 20-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Other Scope of Intrauterine Devices Market:

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 53% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16%.

Market competition is not intense. Bayer, Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical, Allergan, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

The worldwide market for Intrauterine Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 3360 million US$ in 2024, from 2910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.