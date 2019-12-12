 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Intrauterine Devices Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Intrauterine Devices

GlobalIntrauterine Devices Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Intrauterine Devices market size.

About Intrauterine Devices:

Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are contraceptive medical implants used to prevent pregnancies for a long period of time. They are also known as long-acting reversible contraceptive devices.

Top Key Players of Intrauterine Devices Market:

  • Bayer
  • Merck
  • Teva Pharmaceutical
  • Allergan
  • HRA Pharma
  • Eurogine
  • Yantai JiShengYaoXie
  • TianYi
  • SMB Corporation
  • Shenyang Liren
  • H & J Medical

    Major Types covered in the Intrauterine Devices Market report are:

  • Hormonal IUD
  • Copper IUD

    Major Applications covered in the Intrauterine Devices Market report are:

  • Age 20-24
  • Age 25-34
  • Age 35-44
  • Other

    Scope of Intrauterine Devices Market:

  • China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 53% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16%.
  • Market competition is not intense. Bayer, Merck, Teva Pharmaceutical, Allergan, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Intrauterine Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 3360 million US$ in 2024, from 2910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Intrauterine Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Intrauterine Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intrauterine Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intrauterine Devices in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Intrauterine Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Intrauterine Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Intrauterine Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intrauterine Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Intrauterine Devices Market Report pages: 121

