Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market 2019-2024: Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type and Region

By Joann Wilson on November 13, 2019

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg)

Global “Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Baxter
  • Grifols
  • CSL
  • Octapharma
  • Biotest
  • Kedrion
  • Hualan Bio
  • CNBG
  • Shanghai RAAS
  • CBPO
  • LFB Group
  • BPL
  • Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market Types:

  • IVIg Liquid
  • IVIg Powder

    Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market Applications:

  • Immunodeficiency
  • Autoimmune Disease
  • Acute Infection

    Finally, the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • North America region is the largest supplier of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), with a production market share nearly 48% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2016.
  • North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 44% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 22%.
  • Market competition is intense. Baxter, Grifols, CSL, Octapharma, Biotest, Kedrion, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 120

