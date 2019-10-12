Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market Report: Leading Vendors, Market Share, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

Intravenous (IV) ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to reduce or treat pain, fever, and inflammation occurred due to a disease, operative procedures or trauma, and acute illness.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Alveda Pharmaceuticals

CSL Limited

Sandor Medicaids

PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi and many more Scope of the Report:

Market Segment by Type, covers:

100 mg Dose

200 mg Dose

400 mg Dose

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pain

Fever