Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market 2019 – 2024 Global Insights by Trends, Growth Status, Leading Players Profiles, Segments and Regional Analysis by Market Reports World

The vanadium redox battery (VRB) (or Vanadium flow battery) is a type of rechargeable flow battery that employs vanadium ions in different oxidation states to store chemical potential energy. The vanadium redox battery exploits the ability of vanadium to exist in solution in four different oxidation states, and uses this property to make a battery that has just one electroactive element instead of two.As the schematic shown in Fig, a vanadium redox-flow battery has two chambers, a positive chamber and a negative chamber, separated by an ion-exchange membrane. These two chambers are circulated with electrolytes containing active species of vanadium in different valence states, VO2+/VO2+ in the positive electrolyte and V2+/V3+ in the negative electrolyte. During discharge process, VO2+ is reduced to VO2+ at the positive electrode and V2+ is oxidized to V3+ at the negative electrode, as shown in Equation(1) and (2). The reactions proceed in the opposite direction during charge process. The active species are normally dissolved in a strong acid, and the protons transport across the ion-exchange membrane to balance the charge.

In our report, we cover the ion exchange membrane of all-vanadium redox flow battery. Commercial ion-exchange membranes should have high proton conductivity, good selectivity, and especially low cost. At present, ion-exchange membrane prices are still too high. This affects the installed capacity of vanadium redox flow battery.

The worldwide market for Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.8% over the next five years, will reach 27 million US$ in 2024, from 10 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ion Exchange Membrane of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

