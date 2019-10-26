IoT in Agriculture Market Analysis: Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Forthcoming Developments

IoT in Agriculture Market 2019-2023 report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the IoT in Agriculture market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the IoT in Agriculture market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245570

About IoT in Agriculture: Internet of things (IoT) technology is anticipated to play a significant role in increasing the current agricultural productivity to cater to the growing demand for food. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. IoT in Agriculture Report by Material, Application, and Geography  Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worlds major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The IoT in Agriculture report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM

Telit

Hitachi

Decisive Farming

Trimble Inc.

OnFarm Systems Inc.

Farmers Edge Inc.

SlantRange, Inc.

The Climate Corporation … and more. IoT in Agriculture Market Regional Analysis: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT in Agriculture: – History Year: 2014-2018; Base Year: 2018; Estimated Year: 2019; Forecast Year 2019 to 2023. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245570 The end users/applications and product categories analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Automation and control systems

Sensing and monitoring devices

Livestock monitoring hardware

Smart greenhouse hardware

Software On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of IoT in Agriculture for each application, including-

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart greenhouse