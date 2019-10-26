 Press "Enter" to skip to content

IoT in Agriculture Market Analysis: Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Forthcoming Developments

By Joann Wilson on October 26, 2019

IoT

IoT in Agriculture Market 2019-2023 report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the IoT in Agriculture market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the IoT in Agriculture market.

About IoT in Agriculture: Internet of things (IoT) technology is anticipated to play a significant role in increasing the current agricultural productivity to cater to the growing demand for food. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. IoT in Agriculture Report by Material, Application, and Geography  Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worlds major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The IoT in Agriculture report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • IBM
  • Telit
  • Hitachi
  • Decisive Farming
  • Trimble Inc.
  • OnFarm Systems Inc.
  • Farmers Edge Inc.
  • SlantRange, Inc.
  • The Climate Corporation … and more.

    IoT in Agriculture Market Regional Analysis:

    North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT in Agriculture: –

    History Year: 2014-2018;

    Base Year: 2018;

    Estimated Year: 2019;

    Forecast Year 2019 to 2023.

    The end users/applications and product categories analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

  • Automation and control systems
  • Sensing and monitoring devices
  • Livestock monitoring hardware
  • Smart greenhouse hardware
  • Software

    On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of IoT in Agriculture for each application, including-

  • Precision farming
  • Livestock monitoring
  • Smart greenhouse
  • Fish farm monitoring

    Key Points Covered in Objectives of IoT in Agriculture Report:

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies; To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth; To analyse the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments; To strategically analyse each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market; To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.