Ioversol Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

About Ioversol Market:

Ioversol is an organoiodine compound, which contains one or more carbon-iodine bonds. It is a radiopaque contrast agent that absorbs X-rays. It allows blood vessels, organs, and other non-bony tissues to be seen more clearly on a CT scan or other radiologic (X-ray) examination. This unique property of ioversol has led to increased application such as in ultrasound scattering and magnetic resonance imaging. It helps to diagnose disorders of the heart, brain, and blood vessels.

Rise in number of accidents and increase in prevalence of bone-related diseases & kidney problems are the key drivers of the global ioversol market. In addition, growth in geriatric population has led to increased orthopedic disorders and cardiovascular disorders, resulting in the development of the X-ray industry, which in turn fuels the market growth. However, overdose of ioversol might lead allergic reaction; breathing problem; swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat; and dehydration & dry skin, which restrains the market growth. Increase in spending on healthcare and advancements in X-ray, CT scan, and other radiological & diagnostic examinations are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market players.

In 2019, the market size of Ioversol is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ioversol.

Ioversol Market Covers Following Key Players:

Liebel-Flarsheim Company LLC

Guerbet

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Ultraject

China Resources Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co

HB Ocean

Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ioversol:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Ioversol in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Ioversol Market by Types:

Ioversol 34% Injectable Solution (Optiray 160)

Ioversol 51% Injectable Solution (Optiray 240)

Ioversol 64% Injectable Solution (Optiray 300)

Ioversol 68% Injectable Solution (Optiray 320)

Ioversol 74% Injectable Solution (Optiray 350)

Ioversol Market by Applications:

X-ray

CT Scan

Brain Disorders

Blood Vessel Disorders

Heart Disorders

Others

