IPM Pheromones Industry Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Market Size, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure and Forecast 2019 to 2025

About IPM Pheromones Market:

Integrated pest management (IPM) is a broad-based approach that integrates practices for economic control of pests. IPM aims to suppress pest populations below the economic injury level.

IPM pheromones are widely used in the agriculture sector to prevent damage to crops and crop yields by pests. IPM pheromones are synthetically manufactured, and they imitate the naturally occurring pheromones secreted by insects. Pheromones of certain pest insect species, such as the Japanese beetle, acrobat ant, and the gypsy moth, can be used to trap the respective insect for monitoring purposes, to control the population by creating confusion, to disrupt mating, and to prevent further egg laying.

The global IPM Pheromones market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide IPM Pheromones Market Are:

BASF

IPS

Novagrica

Russell IPM

Shin-Etsu

A.G.Biosystem

AgBiTech

Agrichembio

ATGC Biotech

Barrix Agro Sceinces

Biocontrol

Harmony Ecotech

Indore Biotech Inputs and Research

Pacific Biocontrol

Pherobank

Suterra

The New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research

Trece

IPM Pheromones Market Report Segment by Types:

Sex pheromone

Aggregation pheromone

Alarm pheromone

Oviposition deterring pheromone

IPM Pheromones Market Report Segmented by Application:

Insect Monitoring

Insect Population Control

Crops protection

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of IPM Pheromones:

History Year: 2014 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 2025

No.of Pages: 119

